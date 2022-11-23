Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.19. Maiden shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 638,775 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maiden in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

