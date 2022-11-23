Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.19. Maiden shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 638,775 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maiden in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
