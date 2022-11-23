ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 39.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 58.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MAN traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 405,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

