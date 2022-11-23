Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.57 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Maple has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $765,568.44 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00051220 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

