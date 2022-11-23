Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Markel worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $6.88 on Wednesday, hitting $1,280.96. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,243.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -129.61 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

