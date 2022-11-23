Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Increased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

