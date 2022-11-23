Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.87. The stock had a trading volume of 74,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.