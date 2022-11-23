Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.31. 57,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

