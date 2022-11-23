Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 180,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,647,052 shares.The stock last traded at $82.41 and had previously closed at $82.08.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

