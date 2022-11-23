Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $665.47

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.47 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.09). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.09), with a volume of 10,629 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.47) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 605.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.95. The company has a market capitalization of £317.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,975.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Mattioli Woods
In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,261.09).
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
See Also
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.