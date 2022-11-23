Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $665.47

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.47 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.09). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.09), with a volume of 10,629 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.47) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 605.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.95. The company has a market capitalization of £317.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,975.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mattioli Woods

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 272.50%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,261.09).

About Mattioli Woods

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.