McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $172,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,018. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.11. The company has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

