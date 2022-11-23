McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.31

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 24401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.44 million and a P/E ratio of -40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.12.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

