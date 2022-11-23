McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 9.00% of McGrath RentCorp worth $166,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 676,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237,177 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $8,963,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 68.8% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

MGRC opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

