Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medtronic also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.30 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

