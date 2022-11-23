Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medtronic also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.