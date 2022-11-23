MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and $1.02 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.31 or 0.08453877 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00478127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.29 or 0.29335061 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,111,140 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01561785 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $953,569.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

