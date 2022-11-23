Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.30 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and $2.26 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.01821017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013052 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.01705751 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.