MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.25% of MetLife worth $129,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 61,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,524. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

