MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,773 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $60,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in MetLife by 33.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

