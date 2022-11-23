MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.87. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 609,162 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
