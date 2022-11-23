MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.87. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 609,162 shares traded.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 303,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 324,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 149,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.