Michael Tang Sells 7,545 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

