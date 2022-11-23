Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

