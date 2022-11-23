Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Up 0.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.