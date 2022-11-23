MOBLAND 24 Hour Volume Tops $52,550.15 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $52,550.15 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

