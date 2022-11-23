Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.80 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

