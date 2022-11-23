Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Shares Down 21.4%

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 198,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 153,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GBAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

