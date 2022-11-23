Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $50.24. Approximately 1,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several research firms have commented on MONRF. Grupo Santander started coverage on Moncler in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

