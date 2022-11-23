Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. 70,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,067. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.