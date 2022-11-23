Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. 70,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,067. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

