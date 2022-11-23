MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Critical Analysis

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.44 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -24.86 MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.81 -$37.90 million $0.16 67.32

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -1.49% -6.84% -3.43% MoneyGram International 1.28% -21.11% 0.88%

Summary

MoneyGram International beats SilverSun Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.