Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.96 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $160.19 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,307,875 coins and its circulating supply is 456,874,679 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.