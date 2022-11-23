Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

MS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

