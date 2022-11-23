Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 48,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,740. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

