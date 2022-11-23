Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) to Overweight

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance

BKPKF opened at C$14.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.96. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a twelve month low of C$13.80 and a twelve month high of C$48.52.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

