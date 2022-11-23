MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.61 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and $7.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.