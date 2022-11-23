Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €340.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €340.00 ($346.94) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

MUV2 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($247.96) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRA MUV2 traded up €1.30 ($1.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €295.30 ($301.33). The stock had a trading volume of 205,878 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €262.12 and a 200-day moving average of €239.65. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

