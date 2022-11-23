Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,348.00

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,348 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,338 ($15.82), with a volume of 157689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,342 ($15.87).
Murray International Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,278.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
