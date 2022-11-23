My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $907,340.89 and approximately $857,336.21 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $299.88 or 0.01826991 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012960 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00034697 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.42 or 0.01684038 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

