Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.90

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 6398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $48,711.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $422,525. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 98.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 54.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

