National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

