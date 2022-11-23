National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.28 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

