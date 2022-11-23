Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 108,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,836,000 after buying an additional 177,073 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 246,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 91,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.26. 8,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

