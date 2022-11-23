Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $134.72. 17,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,298. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

