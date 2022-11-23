Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.66. 22,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

