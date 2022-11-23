Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 18.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $220,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Ternium by 57.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 23.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 140.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

