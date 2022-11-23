NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.54 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 75.46 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,508.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 72.70 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.20 ($1.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.07.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

