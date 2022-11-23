NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.54 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 75.46 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,508.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 72.70 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.20 ($1.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.07.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.