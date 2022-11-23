Nblh (NBLH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,168.47

Nblh (NBLH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Nblh has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $3,168.47 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nblh has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.31 or 0.08453877 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00478127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.29 or 0.29335061 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00032967 USD and is down -28.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,943.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

