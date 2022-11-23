Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $475.04 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Neo has a market cap of $475.04 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00040951 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.08606092 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00467581 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.92 or 0.28688010 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
