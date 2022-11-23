Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $85.10 million and $1.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,444.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00483655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00118078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00811818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00696267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00239803 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

