Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Up 0.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 34,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

