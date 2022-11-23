Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and traded as high as $14.85. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 16,575 shares.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

