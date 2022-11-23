Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $9.97. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1,599,698 shares changing hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 372,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

