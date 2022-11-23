Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $36,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Shares of NTRS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

